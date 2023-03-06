Storytelling event brings the books to life for Northamptonshire school

To celebrate World Book Day (2nd March), pupils from Hayfield Cross C of E Primary School were treated to a storytelling event organised by Barratt Homes.

The school is located on the developer’s Bertone Gardens development in Barton Seagrave, and the event is another part of the homebuilder’s outreach to the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experienced storyteller Mark Fraser took the pupils on a journey beyond the pages through various stories to help promote the joy of reading.

Pupils of Hayfield Cross C of E Primary School with storyteller Mark Fraser

World Book Day is celebrated to inspire reading among children. Its mission is to promote reading for pleasure and education, offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.

The global event aims to promote reading and sharing of stories among children of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark said: “It was a great privilege to be able to share these wonderful stories with the pupils at Hayfield Cross C of E Primary School. It always amazes me that children will engage, create and be enraptured by storytelling. It is wonderful to see large corporate businesses supporting and encouraging such creativity."

Beth Johnstone, Class Teacher and Reading Lead at Hayfield Cross C of E Primary School, said: "Year 3 and 4 were given an amazing opportunity to spend the afternoon with Mark. They loved listening to his stories and were fully engaged - especially when hearing stories similar to ones they know, and talking with him about how stories have evolved over the years.

“Mark's Q&A session allowed them to ask questions about what it was like to be a storyteller and make connections between their own lives. Reading is such a valuable skill, and this was a great experience for them just before World Book Day!"

The children experienced first-hand how oral storytelling has allowed stories to survive and evolve over thousands of years, and across continents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “It was a pleasure to host a storytelling session for pupils from Hayfield Cross C of E Primary School and Mark’s stories really enchanted the children which was great to see.

“Events such as these give us the opportunity to make a difference in the communities in which we build and encourage skills such as reading, writing, listening and creativity amongst local children.”