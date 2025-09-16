Stonewater completes 29 new affordable homes in Rothwell

29 new affordable homes completed in Northamptonshire

A new development at Woodland Valley in Rothwell, Northamptonshire, with 29 affordable homes, has been completed. Stonewater, one of the UK’s leading social housing providers, completed the scheme in partnership with Persimmon Homes.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development includes one- and two-bedroom maisonettes, bungalows, and two, three- and four-bedroom houses, with 21 homes available for Affordable Rent and eight for Shared Ownership, ensuring a range of sizes and tenures to meet local housing need.

As part of Stonewater’s ongoing commitment to net zero, some of the homes will be fitted with PV panels to improve energy efficiency and help customers lower their energy bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Montague, Director of Development (East & North) at Stonewater, said: “It’s great to see these new homes being completed in Rothwell. They will play an important part in addressing the local housing shortage by providing a choice of affordable options for families and individuals. The sustainability features we’ve included will also bring real benefits for customers, helping to keep running costs lower.”

Zac Hurst, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “Handing over these homes at Rothwell is the latest example of our successful partnership with Stonewater, which is delivering much-needed new homes for local families.

“We’re continuing to work hard to prioritise quality and affordability for all our customers and we’ll continue to work closely with our local partners to ensure our investment makes a positive difference to communities across the region.”

The development in the small market town in Northamptonshire continues to support Stonewater’s commitment to delivering affordable housing in rural areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stonewater currently owns and manages almost 8,000 homes in rural areas across England, which equates to approximately 20% of the organisation’s properties.

Earlier this year, during the National Housing Federation’s Rural Housing Week, a Stonewater-part-funded research report examining England’s rural housing crisis was launched.

The ‘ The Case for Affordable Rural Housing’ report is based on interviews with rural housing experts, including housing providers, local planning authorities, community groups and policy organisations. It identifies five key barriers to building rural homes and puts forward a detailed plan to tackle these systemic issues.

James Bradbury, Group Director of Growth and Development, commented, “Stonewater continues its commitment to rural housing because we see, first hand, its positive impact on both customers’ lives and the socio-economic benefits to the local community. These 29 new homes in Rothwell are another piece in the rural housing puzzle of helping local people stay in the communities they know and love for generations to come.”