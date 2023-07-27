Spitfire Homes reveals first look at design-led homes at new Daventry neighbourhood

Situated on the rural edge of Daventry, the collection from Spitfire comprises a variety of aspirational new homes catering to a range of lifestyle requirements, each showcasing Spitfire’s signature design-led approach.

Striking exteriors, sympathetic to the local vernacular of the area, feature a careful selection of materials including red and black brick, ironstone and ivory render, topped with anthracite or red rooftiles. Together, these stunning homes create a variety of picturesque street scenes and set the tone for the carefully considered interiors within.

Inside, open-plan layouts, sleek finishes and an abundance of natural light make these homes as beautiful as they are practical. Designer kitchens are selected from a range unique to Spitfire, while high-specification bathrooms and en suites are modern and sophisticated.

Spitfire Homes launches first phase of its new development at Malabar Farm on Staverton Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With sustainability a key focus, these Spitfire homes at Malabar include features to drive low-energy consumption, including underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, with heating and hot water provided by air source heat pumps and electric car charging points.

Offering an attractively landscaped environment for community enjoyment, the site will also include over 300 new trees, three children's play areas for the local neighbourhood to enjoy and nearly 3,000 metres of pathways and cycleways connecting the development to the town centre and surrounding countryside.

Ben Leather, Managing Director at Spitfire Homes, said:

“We’re excited to be releasing the first images of our collection of new homes at Malabar in Daventry. In line with our vision to create a vibrant, diverse community, this new neighbourhood will combine a mix of modern residences suitable for a wide range of audiences and budgets, from families and couples to first-time buyers, individuals and downsizers.

Collection offers a selection of one- to four-bedroom homes

“We also recognise that the needs of local communities go beyond quality new housing provision, therefore this scheme will bring a range of amenities to Malabar, including a primary school and a number of retail units which will create further jobs locally. We look forward to welcoming prospective purchasers and helping them to secure their dream home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demand for new homes in Daventry is strong due to its strategic location at the heart of the national road network, as well as recent employment growth and investment activity. The area also provides a sought-after rural lifestyle due to its West Northamptonshire countryside setting.

Malabar is a 50-hectare new community which will ultimately comprise 1,100 new homes delivered by Spitfire Homes and Crest Nicholson. Malabar incorporates more than 20 hectares of public open space, a new primary school, nursery and community centre, alongside food and retail units. It is projected that the construction of the development will support the employment of more than 3,400 people.