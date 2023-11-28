Spitfire Homes crowned Small Housebuilder of the Year

Spitfire Homes, which has two collections of design-led homes in Northamptonshire, has been crowned Small Housebuilder of the Year at the Housebuilder Awards 2023.

Spitfire is doubling down its investment in the region, with 44 new high-quality homes available in the sought-after village of Kislingbury and work now underway at a new neighbourhood at Malabar Farm in Daventry.

The 120 acre Daventry collection, Malabar, already has outline planning permission for up to 1,100 new homes in partnership with Crest Nicholson, meeting rising demand for homes due to employment growth, investment activity and strong connectivity links in the area. The wider scheme will also incorporate 50 acres of public open space along with plans to deliver a new primary school, nursery and community centre, alongside food and retail units.

The Midlands-based housebuilder impressed across four categories at the Housebuilder Awards 2023 and was a finalist in the best refurbishment project and best design for three storeys or fewer categories. It also featured in the best marketing shortlist, with its sales director Matt Vincent a finalist in the Housebuilder Star category.

This latest win follows a series of accomplishments for Spitfire in 2023, with the Birmingham-based SME also being awarded Housebuilder of the Year at the Insider Midlands Residential Property Awards back in June.

Ben Leather, Managing Director at Spitfire Homes, said:

“We pride ourselves on being a forward-thinking and modern homebuilder that specialises in the creation of sustainable, high-quality homes. We’re passionate about design and customer service, and we believe we have the skills and experience to blend the latest interior trends with practical modern-day living.

“To be recognised as one of the best housebuilders in the country gives everyone at Spitfire Homes a great sense of pride. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who contributed to this magnificent achievement, as well as Housebuilder for commending us for our commitment to excellence.”

Spitfire has two collections in Northamptonshire, one in Kislingbury and the other in Daventry

The Housebuilder Awards celebrate excellence in all aspects of the sector, from design and sustainability, to customer satisfaction and staff development. Now in its 19th year, it’s one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in the housing industry.