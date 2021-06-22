Spectacular yet-to-be-built 'luxury' block of flats in Northampton put on the market for £1.5million

A yet-to-be-built 'unique' Northampton block of 35 flats is up for sale at £1.5million.

The Notre Dame Mews site is up for sale on rightmove after a planning application to build the block were submitted by Archway Real Estate to West Northamptonshire Council in March.

The proposal is looking to convert the current site, which is a disused office building called David Niven House, just off Lower Mounts, into the spectacular looking new structure which would hold 33 one-bed apartments and two loft style accommodations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of what Notre Dame Mews could look like

WNC has yet to approve the plans.

Archways Real Estate said: "Planning has been submitted for an ambitious and forward thinking residential development which will set the bar and improve the Northampton landscape.

"The new owner will be embarking on a truly unique investment aimed to bring a unique living experience to the town centre. The current owner may consider an offer at this stage prior to planning approval."

Archways Real Estate said the guide price would increase if the plans were to be granted approval.

An artist's impression of what Notre Dame Mews could look like

This newspaper caught up with the partners of Archways Real Estate to hear their views on the proposals.

Mohammed Ahmed, from Archways Real Estate, said: "We just want to bring a bit of luxury to Northampton.

"I think the general public opinion has been how excited people are for this. If people reach out and say they like this idea, then it will happen.

"I think we have got to be a bit of a trend setter if we want Londoners and people from Milton Keynes coming to Northampton; we have got to build it and give them the vision."

Phil Farrar, from Archways, said: "I think it would be fantastic if these plans were granted approval because I do believe Northampton deserves a little bit better.

"I think the demographic is changing here, and if you provide something a little bit better then people will pay."

According to the plans, there would also be a separate restaurant at the new site and each apartment would benefit from its own courtyard or balcony.

The current plans have only accounted for 10 parking spaces.