Two key Northamptonshire groups were represented at the opening of a show home within a new housing development in the town.John White, chairman of Northampton Saints, was invited to officially mark the opening of Miller Homes’ Norwood Quarter development, in Berrywood Road.The housebuilder also invited guests from Teamwork Trust, a Northamptonshire-based charity who provide support for adults with learning disabilities, autism, and mental health issues, who had previously buried a time capsule at the Norwood Quarter development.Miller Homes’ show home was unveiled to the public in April, which features a quirky ‘Alice in Wonderland’ themed bedroom as well as a Northampton Saints-inspired rugby bedroom design.Gavin Jones, regional operations director for Miller Homes South Midlands, said: “The opening of our new show home at Miller Homes @ Norwood Quarter was a great success and a real celebration of Northampton, which we are very proud to have achieved.“It was great to welcome Helen Burdett-Wright and Judy Caine from Teamwork Trust, who have a strong affiliation to our development, having supported us with the burial of a time capsule previously.“We were also very fortunate to welcome John White to Miller Homes, chairman of Northampton Saints, and it was very pleasing to witness John cut the ribbon to our new Gresham show home, which we thank him for doing.”One of the four bedrooms inside the Gresham show home has been styled as a Mad Hatter’s tea party scene from Lewis Carroll’s classic tale, by Blocc Interiors.In keeping with the off-the-wall theme, the bedroom features a wall mural which reaches across the ceiling, where a child’s table and chairs set have been attached as though hanging from the ceiling to create the upside-down effect.Gavin Jones, commented: “It was particularly encouraging to see our invited guests and our other visitors alike all pay tribute to the design concept of our show home, most notably with the Alice in Wonderland design in one of the bedrooms, which has proved a real hit with our younger visitors.“Blocc Interiors have brought the idea to life inside the show home, which also pays homage to Northampton Saints within another bedroom, as well as having a more traditional family home feel to the downstairs areas. We are all very proud of the home which has been created here.”Work on the site began last summer, and the first residents are set to move into their new homes at Norwood Quarter in June. A range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes are on sale now, priced from £287,000.As part of the development, Miller Homes will contribute almost £2.3 million to support healthcare, sports facilities, transport links and libraries in the local area.