A rare chance to snap up a detached four-bedroom family home in Northampton’s Grange Park – with a double garage, garden and no onward chain.

Families looking for space, privacy and convenience in Northampton will want to take a close look at this four-bedroom detached house in Grange Park — now on the market for £460,000 with no onward chain.

Located on Lark Lane and set on a generous plot, this well-kept property includes a spacious driveway with parking for up to six cars, a double garage, and a large rear garden – perfect for growing families.

To see all 15 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get a better sense of how the open-plan layout and generous room sizes come together to create an ideal family home.

The kitchen-diner is over 24 feet long and opens out onto the rear garden patio | Purplebricks

The main living space is a 24-foot kitchen-diner with integrated appliances and a separate utility room, leading directly to the garden patio. There’s also a bay-fronted sitting room and downstairs cloakroom. Upstairs you’ll find four bedrooms – three of them doubles – including a main suite with ensuite shower room, plus a large family bathroom.

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with mature planting and a paved seating area, all enclosed by timber fencing. Other highlights include uPVC double glazing and gas central heating throughout.

At a glance

Set in Grange Park, this detached four-bedroom home offers spacious family living across two floors with a 24’ open-plan kitchen-diner, ensuite to the master bedroom, private rear garden, and parking for up to six cars. You’ll want to get in quickly – homes like this in Northampton don’t hang around for long.

