Six objections as plans put forward to build 150 'high quality' homes in Northamptonshire

Plans to build 150 “high quality” homes on a large open field in Northamptonshire have been submitted – as two other residential developments in the same area are awaiting approval.

Housing developer Greystoke Land proposed plans in August, together with supporting access roads, cycle and pedestrian routes, landscaping and car parking on 9.7 hectares of land to the north of Brackley.

The housing types would be a mix of apartments, terrace properties, semi-detached and detached houses. The properties would vary in residency size including one-bed homes (12), two-bed homes (46), three-bed homes (49), four-bed homes (32), and five-bed homes (11) with “affordable” housing.

An illustrative masterplan of the development. Greystoke Land have submitted plans to build 150 homes in the 9.7 hectare area. Taken from planning application. Credit: Greystoke Land

All properties would come with private gardens or balconies and communal space for apartments, according to illustrative plans.

The new estate has been proposed to be built to the east of Radstone Road, near to the Chestnut Grove residential development. A total of six objections have been submitted by residents due to environmental and conservation concerns, on top of worries that the new housing would put a strain on Brackley’s existing amenities and services.

However, plans for the development do prioritise maintaining green space in the area, with the scheme incorporating 3.5 hectares of public open space, in addition to a 2.1-hectare area reserved for biodiversity and conservation. In total, 58% of the site would be protected as green infrastructure, as well as proposed vegetation planting along roads and pedestrian and cycle routes.

There are also two live planning applications to the west and northwest of Brackley seeking outline planning permission for residential extensions. This comprises a further 1,150 potential homes in the area in total, as well as new sports pitches. The applications, which were submitted by different developers, date back to as early as 2020 and have been subject to multiple consultations.