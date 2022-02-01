Six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a heated outdoor swimming pool and set in a beautiful park near Northampton...yours for offers over £1 million

A six-bedroom home near Northampton has gone of the market with offers in excess of £1 million.

The home, in Overstone Park, is described as an attractive individual stone detached property, which was converted in 2010 and now forms a spacious character family home with adaptable accommodation extending to 3,468 sq feet, set in a most idyllic location within Overstone Park, adjacent to Overstone Park Golf Course.

Approached through parkland setting, the property has extensive gardens and woodland with a private and personal courtyard surrounding a heated outdoor pool, say agents.

The accommodation is spread over two floors and is approached through the porch which opens into the dining room with its dual aspect, oak floors and double doors leading into the fabulous vaulted and beamed sitting room with central open fire and oak floors. There is a modern kitchen with range of appliances and Aga, again with a vaulted ceiling leading into the family room having bi fold doors opening onto the central courtyard. There is also a utility room. From this area, there is a staircase leading to the first floor with the main bedroom having an en suite and dressing area and a further double bedroom. The inner hall has access to the cloakroom and bedroom wing overlooking the central courtyard and comprises of three further bedrooms, two of which have en suites, a further office/bedroom and a family bathroom.

The property is approached by double five-bar gates to a gravelled parking area and an attached double garage with open bays. To the west side of the property is a large garden laid to lawn with flower borders and greenhouse with a large decking areas ideal for evening entertaining. There is an enclosed private courtyard garden with heated outdoor swimming pool and a newly timber decked area with astro turf. Opposite the main entrance to the property is a further five-bar gate leading to a large spinney, heavily wooded with a tree house.

The home is being marketed by Jackson-Stops, Northampton, and Rightmove

1. Picture: Rightmove/Jackson-Stops, Northampton Photo Sales

2. Picture: Rightmove/Jackson-Stops, Northampton Photo Sales

3. Picture: Rightmove/Jackson-Stops, Northampton Photo Sales

4. Picture: Rightmove/Jackson-Stops, Northampton Photo Sales