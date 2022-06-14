Six-bedroom home in Northampton goes on the market for £1.4m

A six-bedroom family home in Northampton has gone on the market for £1,499,950.

The home in Turnberry Lane situated in Collingtree Park is being offered by Chelton Brown and Rightmove.

A spokesperson for the agents said: “This stunning home has been skilfully upgraded with many bespoke features and fittings throughout.

"The ground floor offers a substantial family/living room, separate second reception room, dining room and kitchen/diner complete with central Island, Corian worktops and integrated appliances. There is a utility room, and a staircase leading to the Annex/studio above the garages.

"There are six generous double bedrooms, four offering en-suite shower rooms and further family bathroom.“The extensive driveway offers off road parking for several vehicles and triple garage with full, self-contained Annex above.“Further benefits include, newly fitted bifold doors in the living room and family room and a beautiful balcony overlooking the golf course from the Master Suite,” the spokesperson added.

