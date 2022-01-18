Six-bedroom home in Northampton goes on the market for just under £1 million

A six-bedroom home in Northampton has just gone on the market with an asking price of £995,000.
The house in Thorburn Road sits in about half-an-acre with what estate agents describe as a "generous garden" and a private front drive.
The agents state: "This family home has been extended to give generous living accommodation. The property comprises of front porch, entrance hall, cloakroom/WC, kitchen diner, utility room, entrance to garage, dining room, large lounge, bifold doors leading to conservatory, six large bedrooms, 2 en-suites, family bathroom as well as a beautiful large garden, offering great space for entertaining and family living.
"Boasting parking for numerous cars including a double garage to the side of the property, this home must be viewed to be appreciated."
The home is being marketed by Open House Estate Agents, Nationwide and Rightmove