Six-bedroom home in Northampton goes on the market for just under £1 million

A six-bedroom home in Northampton has just gone on the market with an asking price of £995,000.

The house in Thorburn Road sits in about half-an-acre with what estate agents describe as a "generous garden" and a private front drive.

The agents state: "This family home has been extended to give generous living accommodation. The property comprises of front porch, entrance hall, cloakroom/WC, kitchen diner, utility room, entrance to garage, dining room, large lounge, bifold doors leading to conservatory, six large bedrooms, 2 en-suites, family bathroom as well as a beautiful large garden, offering great space for entertaining and family living.

"Boasting parking for numerous cars including a double garage to the side of the property, this home must be viewed to be appreciated."

The home is being marketed by Open House Estate Agents, Nationwide and Rightmove

1. Picture: Open House Estate Agents, Nationwide and Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Picture: Open House Estate Agents, Nationwide and Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Picture: Open House Estate Agents, Nationwide and Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Picture: Open House Estate Agents, Nationwide and Rightmove Photo Sales