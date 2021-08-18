Showhomes open at huge new multi-million pound development where 750 properties will be built in a village near Northampton

Northampton Mayor Rufia Ashraf attended the official opening ceremony at Landimore Park, Hardingstone

The much-anticipated Landimore Park development, off Newport Pagnell Road in Hardingstone, is now open to the public.

More than 100 people visited the new housing estate on Saturday to mark the launch of the first phase of the new development - The Willows.

Once complete, Landimore Park will include a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes totalling around 750 properties.

Lizzie Burda, regional sales and marketing director at Tilia Homes Central, said: “We’re delighted to have launched our flagship Landimore Park development in Hardingstone, offering house buyers stunning homes in an ideal location – with excellent road and rail links, and a high level of local education.

"As well as new homes and stunning areas of green open space and walking routes, the wider development will include a sports pitch, a new primary school, medical centre and pharmacy, leisure facilities, as well as office and retail space – creating a new community within Hardingstone.

“The launch weekend was so successful, and we have been delighted by the number of visitors over the weekend, and we don’t see this interest in the development showing any sign of abating. Therefore, we’d encourage any prospective house hunters to book an appointment to visit the development and view our lovely showhomes – so not to miss out on their dream home.”

Work started at the site in February this year. The £200 million, 48-hectare development will include three open public spaces, including a sports pitch, a network of cycle and footpaths and play areas.

There will also be a new primary school, medical centre and pharmacy, leisure facilities and office and retail space.

Of the houses built by Tilia, 23 percent of them will be affordable housing, which equates to more than 170 homes.