Showhomes now open at housing development in Daventry

Bellway South Midlands has opened the doors to the two new properties – the four-bedroom Scrivener and the three-bedroom Spinner – at Staverton Lodge.

To celebrate the launch, the housebuilder hired an ice-cream van for the day to hand out free refreshing treats to visitors.

Angela Nurse, Head of Sales for Bellway South Midlands, said: “The show home launch was a great success with plenty of visitors coming along on the day.

Bellway sales advisor Lynne Muxlow with visitors Lucy, Elise, 3, and Ross inside the sales office

“People were impressed by both show properties, which have been beautifully furnished and decorated by our interior design experts. They give prospective purchasers the chance to step inside and instantly see how living in one of these homes might look.

“The Scrivener is perfectly designed to provide the space for modern family living. The property features a large open-plan kitchen/dining/family room at the back of the house with French doors to the garden, a spacious separate living room and a utility room. Upstairs, there is an en suite main bedroom, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

“The Spinner, meanwhile, offers the flexibility and adaptability of three-storey living, which is attracting more and more buyers. The flowing open-plan layout downstairs offers dining, kitchen and living areas, while the first floor provides two double bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and the top floor is given over to the main bedroom with an en suite and dressing room.”

Staverton Lodge, which is located on the site of the former Drayton Lodge farm and hotel, will consist of 105 three and four-bedroom houses for private sale and 35 affordable homes for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

The Spinner showhome at Bellway’s Staverton Lodge development

The 11-acre site was allocated for housing in the local authority’s Local Plan and is part of the wider Daventry Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE), which is due to deliver a total of 1,100 homes on the south-western edge of the town.

The wider scheme, which is set to be delivered by a consortium of housebuilders, includes plans for a new primary school and pre-school and a local centre with shops.

Angela said: “We are proud to be part of the Daventry SUE project and are regenerating a brownfield site, which has lain disused since 2019, transforming it into an attractive new residential neighbourhood, with three and four-bedroom properties to provide much-needed new homes for the private market and a range of one to four-bedroom affordable properties to allow local people to secure a home in the area.

“The development is situated on the edge of Staverton village, less than two miles from the shops, bars and restaurants in Daventry town centre. We’re seeing that families are attracted by the range of well-regarded schools in the area while commuters appreciate the excellent transport links to the A45, the A425, the A5 and the M1, with Rugby railway station just 12 miles away and offering services to London Euston in under an hour.

“There has already been a high level of interest in Staverton Lodge since the first homes were released for sale last year and we anticipate that the opening of these showhomes will increase demand further among house-hunters.”