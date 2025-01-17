Revealed: Zoopla's top nine most expensive houses for sale in Northampton

Collingtree, of course, features heavily in the round-up, with properties ranging from a stunning £1.6 million home with a huge garden, to a slightly more affordable £850,000 four-bedroom house, overlooking the golf course.
Abington and Weston Favell also make it onto the list, with a range of homes with a tad more history.
Below is our round up of the Northampton’s nine most expensive houses for sale right now on Zoopla…
(Listings and prices correct as of January 13, 2025).
2. Spyglass Hill, Collingtree Park, £850,000
This property, albeit gorgeous, is bottom of our list. If this was a list of roads with the coolest sounding names - ‘Spyglass Hill’ would be the hands down winner. Backing straight onto a beautiful golf course, the property has four double bedrooms. Photo: Stonhills/Zoopla
3. Abington Park Crescent, Abington, £880,000
One of the most beautiful looking properties on this list is this seven bedroom semi detached in Abington Park Crescent. Built in 1922, the property has a spacious driveway that can fit multiple vehicles. Photo: Richard Greener
4. Rowlandson Close, Weston Favell, £880,000
With a beautiful and big garden, and an impressive five bedrooms, living here would be more than enough to fix the January blues. Parents will be pleased to know it has a fistful of options for primary schools within a stone’s throw. Photo: Google
