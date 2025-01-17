Revealed: Zoopla's top nine most expensive houses for sale in Northampton

By Max Booth
Published 17th Jan 2025, 11:26 GMT
Feeling the January blues? Regretting starting Dry January but too embarrassed to quit? Why not escape for a few minutes and daydream about living in one of Northampton’s hugest homes...

Collingtree, of course, features heavily in the round-up, with properties ranging from a stunning £1.6 million home with a huge garden, to a slightly more affordable £850,000 four-bedroom house, overlooking the golf course.

Abington and Weston Favell also make it onto the list, with a range of homes with a tad more history.

Below is our round up of the Northampton’s nine most expensive houses for sale right now on Zoopla

(Listings and prices correct as of January 13, 2025).

Fancy living in one of these homes?

1. Nine of the most expensive Northampton homes on the market right now

Fancy living in one of these homes? Photo: Various

This property, albeit gorgeous, is bottom of our list. If this was a list of roads with the coolest sounding names - ‘Spyglass Hill’ would be the hands down winner. Backing straight onto a beautiful golf course, the property has four double bedrooms.

2. Spyglass Hill, Collingtree Park, £850,000

This property, albeit gorgeous, is bottom of our list. If this was a list of roads with the coolest sounding names - 'Spyglass Hill' would be the hands down winner. Backing straight onto a beautiful golf course, the property has four double bedrooms.

One of the most beautiful looking properties on this list is this seven bedroom semi detached in Abington Park Crescent. Built in 1922, the property has a spacious driveway that can fit multiple vehicles.

3. Abington Park Crescent, Abington, £880,000

One of the most beautiful looking properties on this list is this seven bedroom semi detached in Abington Park Crescent. Built in 1922, the property has a spacious driveway that can fit multiple vehicles.

With a beautiful and big garden, and an impressive five bedrooms, living here would be more than enough to fix the January blues. Parents will be pleased to know it has a fistful of options for primary schools within a stone’s throw.

4. Rowlandson Close, Weston Favell, £880,000

With a beautiful and big garden, and an impressive five bedrooms, living here would be more than enough to fix the January blues. Parents will be pleased to know it has a fistful of options for primary schools within a stone's throw.

