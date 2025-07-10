Revealed: The ten most popular areas in Northamptonshire to buy a house

A popular property report has been created by Online Marketing Surgery and home renovation company, Spray Vue.
The report uses data from the Office for National Statistics, which looked at the total residential property sales for areas in Northamptonshire between October 2023 and September 2024.
Below are the top ten most popular areas in Northamptonshire to buy a house.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.