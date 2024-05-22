REVEALED: The 12 most expensive streets to buy property in Northampton

With its quick transport links and easy proximity to other major towns and cities, it’s no wonder Northampton is a popular place to live.

But which parts of the town are the most exclusive according to house prices?

Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 12 most expensive streets in Northampton for house hunters.

Northampton's most expensive streets to purchase property

Belfry Lane, Collingtree - £1,166,250 Belfry Lane in Collingtree emerges as Northampton's most expensive street with an average sales price of £1,166,250

Turnberry Lane, Collingtree - £1,072,000 Turnberry Lane in Collingtree emerges second on the list with a sales average of £1,072,000

Vyse Road, Boughton - £1,065,166 Vyse Road in Boughton is the third most expensive street with a £1,065,166 average property price