REVEALED: The 12 most expensive streets to buy property in Northampton

By Stewart Carr
Published 22nd May 2024, 13:32 BST
We look at the most expensive streets to buy property in Northampton.

With its quick transport links and easy proximity to other major towns and cities, it’s no wonder Northampton is a popular place to live.

But which parts of the town are the most exclusive according to house prices?

Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 12 most expensive streets in Northampton for house hunters.

1. Northampton's most expensive streets to purchase property

Belfry Lane in Collingtree emerges as Northampton's most expensive street with an average sales price of £1,166,250

2. Belfry Lane, Collingtree - £1,166,250

Turnberry Lane in Collingtree emerges second on the list with a sales average of £1,072,000

3. Turnberry Lane, Collingtree - £1,072,000

Vyse Road in Boughton is the third most expensive street with a £1,065,166 average property price

4. Vyse Road, Boughton - £1,065,166

