Revealed: How much your house has increased in price in West Northamptonshire

House prices in West Northamptonshire increased slightly in July, new figures show.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows the average house price in the area stood at £291,940 in the year to July — up 0.4 percent compared to June.

Across the rest of East Midlands, however, prices slipped by 0.2 percent over the same period.

The local increase feeds into a longer-term trend, with property values in West Northamptonshire rising by 3.3 percent over the past year, equivalent to an average gain of £9,300. That performance placed the area 19th out of the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities for annual growth.

The strongest rise regionally was recorded in South Derbyshire, where prices jumped 8.2 percent. By contrast, High Peak saw the sharpest decline, with homes losing 3.7 percent of their value.

Nationally, the average UK house price rose 2.8 percent in the 12 months to July, down from a 3.6 percent increase in the year to June, according to the ONS.

Richard Donnell, executive director at property portal Zoopla, said demand pressures were beginning to weigh on the market.

“Rents and house prices are slowing across the UK as housing demand cools and affordability pressures bite on what people can pay for rent and mortgages,” he said. “This has big implications for home building where weaker demand is holding back investment in growing supply.”

David Hollingworth, associate director at L&C Mortgages, added that many homeowners were facing an uncertain outlook.

“Mortgage borrowers may well be steeling themselves for another helping of cautious tone and the message that base rate won’t fall until a sustainable path for inflation is clear,” he said.

“It’s anticipated that inflation could nudge higher before it eases, so borrowers will have to wait for signs of improvement before they can hope for another interest rate cut.

“Mortgage rates have edged up in recent weeks, as the rate outlook of ‘higher for longer’ has taken its toll on lenders’ funding. Although that hasn’t sent rates sky high, it’s certainly forcing borrowers to make quicker decisions and act quickly to secure a deal.”