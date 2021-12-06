Rare chance to buy waterside plot in Northampton that could be developed
On the market for £75,000
A rare riverside plot in Northampton town centre has gone on the market.
The land, which is about 305sq metres is next to South Bridge off Cattle Market Road in the town.
Agents Taylor Made Bedford said: "Historically used as a boathouse, the site houses a disused public convenience block and slopes down towards the River Nene. The site is located in Flood Zone 2 above the flood barrier and Flood Zone 3 adjacent to the River.
"A Pre-App has taken place to investigate the possibility of residential development for up to three apartments and although no application has been made, this remains a medium to long term possibility.
"The busy road side location also lends itself to a variety of commercial possibilities for short or long term income."
The land is being marketed with offers in excess of £75,000.