Smart two-bedroom semi in Northampton stylish, spacious, and move-in ready for £280,000

Two bedroom semi in Northampton and move-in ready for £280,000

Located in the increasingly popular Upton area of Northampton, this contemporary two-bedroom semi-detached home is listed for £280,000. With smart design, excellent living space, a private garden, and driveway parking, it’s an ideal choice for first-time buyers or small families seeking a sleek, modern home.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across two thoughtfully designed floors.

2 bedroom semi-detached house | Purplebricks

Inside, you'll find a welcoming entrance hall leading to a well-appointed kitchen and a bright living/dining room with French doors opening onto the garden. Upstairs, there are two good-sized bedrooms and a modern bathroom—arranged with smart, efficient layout for everyday living. Outside, the private rear garden and front driveway offer both space and convenience.

This home is one of dozens available in Northampton on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-northampton.

At a glance

This two-bedroom semi-detached house in Upton, Northampton is listed for £280,000

Features include a contemporary interior, bright living/dining area, and French doors to the garden

Two well-sized bedrooms and a modern family bathroom

Private rear garden and off-street driveway parking

Prime location near schools, shopping, and major transport routes

