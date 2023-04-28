News you can trust since 1931
Property of the week in Milton Malsor: The Old Bakery

The Old Bakery is brand new to the market and dates back to the 1800s, having previously been the village bakery.

By Lucy BallingerContributor
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:12 BST

Our property of the week. Lucy Alan are delighted to present The Old Bakery, a charming and historic home situated in the heart of Milton Malsor village. This truly unique house dates back to the 1800s and offers the perfect balance of character and modern living. Early viewing is advised to avoid disappointment for this rarely available home.

Lucy Alan are an independent estate agent in Northampton with a huge passion for customer service and making the home buying process as enjoyable as possible. Check out our instagram, facebook and tiktok!

The Old Bakery Photo: Submitted

The Old Bakery Photo: Submitted

The Old Bakery Photo: Submitted

The Old Bakery Photo: Submitted

