Plans unveiled to build 14 new homes in village near Northampton

Plans have been unveiled to build 14 new homes on land in a Northamptonshire village.

The proposals have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council which could see the homes built on land at the Grade II listed Park Hall, in Church Lane, Bugbrooke, formerly known as New Creation Hall.

Planning papers say the homes would be a 50/50 split of social housing and open market properties, which would likely be detached, two-storey homes.

The land south of the former New Creation Hall is where the homes could be built

The applicants, a Mr and Mrs Adams, said in the planning papers: "There is an established need in the village for bungalows and small family homes to rent. This has been addressed by splitting the mix of 14 dwellings into 50 per cent social housing and 50 per cent open market.

"The style, form and scale of the development reflects an architectural style developed at a similar time to the local vernacular in the 19th century...the development will enhance this area within the confines of Bugbrooke."

The applicants added that the development would be 'rich and characterful'.

Planning papers also say the applicants want to extend the existing Grade II listed building.