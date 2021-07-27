Plans could be submitted to build 125 'affordable' social houses in Northampton

Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) is proposing to submit a new planning application for the 125 new homes on land in Fraser Road, Thorplands.

Helen Town, from NPH, said the site, which is a green wooded area, would provide 'affordable, good quality, social housing' to local families.

Ms Town said: “The development will be built on land that is proposed for housing by West Northamptonshire Council in the Local Plan Part Two."We have more than 200 families who have been accepted as being in housing need who are living in and around the Thorplands area. Some are living in overcrowded or unsuitable accommodation, and the new homes will be prioritised for them.

"The development will include 1 – 4 bedroom homes with a number being built to be wheelchair accessible.

"It will also be highly sustainable, using renewable energy, and will be sustainable both in construction and occupation. "

Ms Town said NPH has carried out surveys to assess the impact on the environment before putting the plans together.

NPH says it wants to hear from, and work with, the local community throughout the planning process

She said: "Our design for the site includes preserving as many trees as possible, and any that need to be taken down will be replaced.

"We have worked to minimise the impact on the natural habitat, and have included opportunities to enhance it. We have included a woodland walk, a pond, a children’s play area, and a green corridor through the site in the plan."

And now NPH says it wants to hear from, and work with, the local community throughout the planning process.

Ms Town added: "We encourage them to share their concerns and thoughts about the proposed development.

"Those living in the area have been invited to a consultation event where they can talk to us, see the plans in more detail and share their thoughts.

"For those who cannot attend we have also offered one-to-one meetings in person or over the phone, and the opportunity to provide feedback online.

"The plans are also available to view on our website.”