PICTURES: Take a look at the new homes up for sale on village land near Northampton

1. Four-bed house - £339,995

A fantastic four-bedroom home with flexible accommodation - a true family home. Three storeys provide huge amounts of flexibility that can be adapted to suit your lifestyle. The open-plan kitchen/dining area is ideal for family life & perfect for entertaining friends. The ground floor has a spacious living room with French doors to the garden, and cloakroom to help organise the most demanding of families. On the 1st floor is the family bathroom and 3 bedrooms including 2 double bedrooms. Meanwhile, on the 2nd floor, a gallery landing takes you to the large main bedroom with en suite. Whether you're working from home, meeting the needs of a larger family, or simply needing extra space for a hobby, you can be sure that this home will provide the space for your family. Complete with parking for two cars.

Photo: Linden Homes