PICTURES: Take a look at the new homes up for sale on village land near Northampton

Take a look inside these brand new homes at a new housing estate on village near Northampton.
Hundreds of homes are set to be built on fields surrounding the village of Harpole as part of the new Western Gate housing development by Linden Homes.
Some of the homes yet to be built have already gone up for sale.
Take a look through our gallery and view the homes advertised by Linden Homes.
1. Four-bed house - £339,995
A fantastic four-bedroom home with flexible accommodation - a true family home. Three storeys provide huge amounts of flexibility that can be adapted to suit your lifestyle. The open-plan kitchen/dining area is ideal for family life & perfect for entertaining friends. The ground floor has a spacious living room with French doors to the garden, and cloakroom to help organise the most demanding of families. On the 1st floor is the family bathroom and 3 bedrooms including 2 double bedrooms. Meanwhile, on the 2nd floor, a gallery landing takes you to the large main bedroom with en suite. Whether you're working from home, meeting the needs of a larger family, or simply needing extra space for a hobby, you can be sure that this home will provide the space for your family. Complete with parking for two cars.
Photo: Linden Homes
Photo: Linden Homes
Photo: Linden Homes
Photo: Linden Homes