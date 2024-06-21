A stunning five-bedroom detached home in one of Northampton’s most exclusive areas is on the market for £1.1 million.

The property in Spyglass Hill has four reception rooms and backs onto Collingtree Golf Course, with views of its serene lake.

Property agents Taylor Walsh state: “Lakeside House combines luxury, style and location to create an exceptional living experience.

"The exterior is immediately imposing whilst inside boasts a contemporary interior that embraces the importance of space. Situated in an exclusive development of luxury bespoke homes, this unique property offers a fantastic lifestyle with great space throughout for the growing family.

"Sitting on a generous plot with the golf course directly behind the home and views of the lake, the spacious detached home is beautifully positioned and offers ample parking with the bonus of private driveway, double garage and beautiful exterior lighting.”

For more details, see the property listing here.

1 . Lakeside House on Spyglass Hill is up for sale for £1.1 million Lakeside House on Spyglass Hill is up for sale for £1.1 millionPhoto: Taylor Walsh Photo Sales

2 . The grand entrance and large driveway Plenty of parking roomPhoto: Taylor Walsh Photo Sales

3 . The gorgeous back garden The gorgeous rear garden backs onto Collingtree Golf Course, with stunning views of its lakePhoto: Taylor Walsh Photo Sales

4 . Reception room One of four large and airy reception rooms in the propertyPhoto: Taylor Walsh Photo Sales