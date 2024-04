An elegant townhouse in Harlestone Road, Northampton, is up for auction with a guide price of £1 million.

The property, marketed by William H Brown estate agents, dates to 1903 and is brimming with character.

It features a separate detached bungalow situated within the grounds and located within a popular area of Northampton.

The property offers extensive accommodation and has potential for redevelopment or change of use.

For further detail, see the sales listing here.

Ten-bedroom property in Harlestone Road The property is up for auction with a guide price of £1 million.

Harlestone Road exterior The property dates to 1903 and is brimming with original features

An impressive facade An impressive facade features a stone balustrade at the entrance and a square bay window.