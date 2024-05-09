PICTURED: Six-bedroom detached house in West Hunsbury on market for £850,000

A stunning six-bedroom house in Northampton billed as a buyer’s dream property is on the market for £850,000.

The family home in West Hunsbury is just two miles from the town centre and is complete with modern facilities.

HomeMove Estate Agents state: “Step into the grandeur of this magnificent detached property, an upsizer's dream nestled in the desirable West Hunsbury Parish in Northampton.

"As you wander through the threshold, you are greeted by three spacious reception rooms, a stunning kitchen complete with integrated appliances and quartz worktops, there is even underfloor heating to keep your tootsies warm on colder days and a convenient utility room.

"The possibilities are endless with the potential conversion of the double garage into another reception room, offering ample space for luxurious living.”

A grand detached property The property makes a grand impression with a sweeping driveway

One of six bedrooms One of the property's six spacious bedrooms

An epic back garden An enormous back garden provides huge space for entertaining and recreation

A room with a view Upstairs windows look out onto a lush garden below