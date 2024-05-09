PICTURED: Six-bedroom detached house in West Hunsbury on market for £850,000

By Stewart Carr
Published 9th May 2024, 13:06 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 14:00 BST
The enormous detached home is located in West Hunsbury in Northampton

A stunning six-bedroom house in Northampton billed as a buyer’s dream property is on the market for £850,000.

The family home in West Hunsbury is just two miles from the town centre and is complete with modern facilities.

HomeMove Estate Agents state: “Step into the grandeur of this magnificent detached property, an upsizer's dream nestled in the desirable West Hunsbury Parish in Northampton.

"As you wander through the threshold, you are greeted by three spacious reception rooms, a stunning kitchen complete with integrated appliances and quartz worktops, there is even underfloor heating to keep your tootsies warm on colder days and a convenient utility room.

"The possibilities are endless with the potential conversion of the double garage into another reception room, offering ample space for luxurious living.”

For more information, see the listing here.

The property makes a grand impression with a sweeping driveway

1. A grand detached property

The property makes a grand impression with a sweeping driveway Photo: NA

One of the property's six spacious bedrooms

2. One of six bedrooms

One of the property's six spacious bedrooms Photo: NA

An enormous back garden provides huge space for entertaining and recreation

3. An epic back garden

An enormous back garden provides huge space for entertaining and recreation Photo: NA

Upstairs windows look out onto a lush garden below

4. A room with a view

Upstairs windows look out onto a lush garden below Photo: NA

