PICTURED: Luxury four-bedroom detached home near Dallington Park on market for £750,000

House hunters can eye up this beautiful four-bedroom detached property in Northampton on sale for £750,000.

According to estate agents Yopa: “This is an individual, beautifully-presented detached family home set on a private road behind electric gates, with a generous 0.45 acres plot of landscaped gardens surrounding the property and backing onto Dallington Park.

"The property has been extensively refurbished to a high standard throughout by its present owners.”

For further details, see the property listing here.

1 . A wonderfully presented home The home is stunningly presented with an arched porch, a large driveway with space for multiple cars and an adjacent garage Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

2 . A balcony with a view The rear of the property boasts a balcony on the first floor, with views overlooking the back garden Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen is generously proportioned with an island breakfast bar and modern appliances Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

4 . Breakfast Room The breakfast room is oozing with light, with large French doors leading out to the garden Photo: Yopa Photo Sales