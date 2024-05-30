A beautiful home next to Dallington Park is on the market for £750,000A beautiful home next to Dallington Park is on the market for £750,000
PICTURED: Luxury four-bedroom detached home near Dallington Park on market for £750,000

By Stewart Carr
Published 30th May 2024, 17:24 BST
The dream homes covers 0.45 acres of private land backing onto Dallington Park.

House hunters can eye up this beautiful four-bedroom detached property in Northampton on sale for £750,000.

According to estate agents Yopa: “This is an individual, beautifully-presented detached family home set on a private road behind electric gates, with a generous 0.45 acres plot of landscaped gardens surrounding the property and backing onto Dallington Park.

"The property has been extensively refurbished to a high standard throughout by its present owners.”

For further details, see the property listing here.

The home is stunningly presented with an arched porch, a large driveway with space for multiple cars and an adjacent garage

1. A wonderfully presented home

The home is stunningly presented with an arched porch, a large driveway with space for multiple cars and an adjacent garage Photo: Yopa

The rear of the property boasts a balcony on the first floor, with views overlooking the back garden

2. A balcony with a view

The rear of the property boasts a balcony on the first floor, with views overlooking the back garden Photo: Yopa

The kitchen is generously proportioned with an island breakfast bar and modern appliances

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is generously proportioned with an island breakfast bar and modern appliances Photo: Yopa

The breakfast room is oozing with light, with large French doors leading out to the garden

4. Breakfast Room

The breakfast room is oozing with light, with large French doors leading out to the garden Photo: Yopa

