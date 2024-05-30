PICTURED: Five-bedroom luxury home in Northampton on sale for £1,300,000

A five-bedroom detached home in Northampton’s Collingtree Park is on the market for £1,300,000.
The property in Medinah Close is being marketed by estate agents Fine & Country (Birmingham).
Fine & Country state: “This is a substantial, detached five-bedroom house backing directly onto Collingtree golf course. This stunning home is set in mature grounds of approximately 0.48 acres.
"This surely has to be one of the finest houses located on one of the most sought after and rarely available roads in prestigious Collingtree Park. This wonderful family home has been thoughtfully extended and is now in excess of 3700sqft.”
For further details, see the property listing here,