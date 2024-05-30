The property in Medinah Close is one sale for £1,300,000The property in Medinah Close is one sale for £1,300,000
The property in Medinah Close is one sale for £1,300,000

PICTURED: Five-bedroom luxury home in Northampton on sale for £1,300,000

By Stewart Carr
Published 30th May 2024, 17:23 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 17:25 BST
The detached property is in one of Northampton’s most exclusive areas.

A five-bedroom detached home in Northampton’s Collingtree Park is on the market for £1,300,000.

The property in Medinah Close is being marketed by estate agents Fine & Country (Birmingham).

Fine & Country state: “This is a substantial, detached five-bedroom house backing directly onto Collingtree golf course. This stunning home is set in mature grounds of approximately 0.48 acres.

"This surely has to be one of the finest houses located on one of the most sought after and rarely available roads in prestigious Collingtree Park. This wonderful family home has been thoughtfully extended and is now in excess of 3700sqft.”

For further details, see the property listing here,

The property makes a bold first impression with a sweeping driveway and a well thought-out extension

1. A bold first impression

The property makes a bold first impression with a sweeping driveway and a well thought-out extension Photo: Fine & Country

The property covers 0.48 acres and includes a vast garden at its rear

2. A vast garden

The property covers 0.48 acres and includes a vast garden at its rear Photo: Fine & Country

The entrance of the property features white panelled walls and marble flooring

3. An elegant entrance

The entrance of the property features white panelled walls and marble flooring Photo: Fine & Country

The living room features an enormous stone hearth and wooden mantle, as well as a large bay window ushering in light

4. A vast lounge

The living room features an enormous stone hearth and wooden mantle, as well as a large bay window ushering in light Photo: Fine & Country

