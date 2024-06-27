PICTURED: Charming stone cottage in Northampton full of character on market for just £400,000

By Stewart Carr
Published 27th Jun 2024, 11:15 BST
The wood-beamed cottage in Wootton village is steeped with character

A charming stone cottage in Northampton filled with character is on the market for £400,000.

The three bedroom home in Water Lane, Wootton Village, is being marketed by Jackson Grundy estate agents.

According to Jackson Grundy: “This semi-detached stone and brick cottage is elevated from the roadside in this highly regarded village with amenities and excellent motorway access.

"There is an entrance hall leading to a kitchen and breakfast room and a fabulous sitting room with feature inglenook fireplace with multi-fuel stove, exposed stonework and timbers, first floor landing with window and loft access, three bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside, the cottage sits elevated from the roadside with a driveway leading to an attached garage which in turn has a courtesy door to the rear garden.”

For full details, see the property listing here.

This cottage in Water Lane, Wootton village, is on the market for £400,000

1. Cottage in Water Lane, Wootton village

This cottage in Water Lane, Wootton village, is on the market for £400,000

The property is full of character from the offset.

2. Stunning entrance

The property is full of character from the offset.

The living room comes with wooden beams and an inglenook fireplace

3. Living room

The living room comes with wooden beams and an inglenook fireplace

Stone steps lead up to the charming garden, surrounded by trees and hedges for privacy

4. Garden

Stone steps lead up to the charming garden, surrounded by trees and hedges for privacy

