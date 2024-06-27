A charming stone cottage in Northampton filled with character is on the market for £400,000.
The three bedroom home in Water Lane, Wootton Village, is being marketed by Jackson Grundy estate agents.
According to Jackson Grundy: “This semi-detached stone and brick cottage is elevated from the roadside in this highly regarded village with amenities and excellent motorway access.
"There is an entrance hall leading to a kitchen and breakfast room and a fabulous sitting room with feature inglenook fireplace with multi-fuel stove, exposed stonework and timbers, first floor landing with window and loft access, three bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside, the cottage sits elevated from the roadside with a driveway leading to an attached garage which in turn has a courtesy door to the rear garden.”
