A charming stone cottage in Northampton filled with character is on the market for £400,000.

The three bedroom home in Water Lane, Wootton Village, is being marketed by Jackson Grundy estate agents.

According to Jackson Grundy: “This semi-detached stone and brick cottage is elevated from the roadside in this highly regarded village with amenities and excellent motorway access.

"There is an entrance hall leading to a kitchen and breakfast room and a fabulous sitting room with feature inglenook fireplace with multi-fuel stove, exposed stonework and timbers, first floor landing with window and loft access, three bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside, the cottage sits elevated from the roadside with a driveway leading to an attached garage which in turn has a courtesy door to the rear garden.”

For full details, see the property listing here.

1 . Cottage in Water Lane, Wootton village This cottage in Water Lane, Wootton village, is on the market for £400,000Photo: Jackson Grundy Photo Sales

2 . Stunning entrance The property is full of character from the offset.Photo: Jackson Grundy Photo Sales

3 . Living room The living room comes with wooden beams and an inglenook fireplacePhoto: Jackson Grundy Photo Sales

4 . Garden Stone steps lead up to the charming garden, surrounded by trees and hedges for privacyPhoto: Jackson Grundy Photo Sales