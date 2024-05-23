PICTURED: 300-year-old former gatekeeper's cottage in Great Billing is on the market for £745,000

A 300-year-old four-bedroom property in the village of Great Billing is up for sale for £745,000.

According to estate agents Your Move Nolan Throw: “The Old Post Office is a stunning Grade II listed ironstone Gate Keeper’s cottage which exudes character and charm.

"The property boasts a converted 'Old Bakery' that now serves as an open-plan kitchen/dining/family room with vaulted ceilings, alongside a studio/annex. Inside, the cottage offers four double bedrooms and four reception rooms.”

For further details, see the property listing here.

