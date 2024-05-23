PICTURED: 300-year-old former gatekeeper's cottage in Great Billing is on the market for £745,000

By Stewart Carr
Published 23rd May 2024, 12:49 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 12:51 BST
The Olde Post Office dates back to 1703 and “exudes character and charm”.

A 300-year-old four-bedroom property in the village of Great Billing is up for sale for £745,000.

According to estate agents Your Move Nolan Throw: “The Old Post Office is a stunning Grade II listed ironstone Gate Keeper’s cottage which exudes character and charm.

"The property boasts a converted 'Old Bakery' that now serves as an open-plan kitchen/dining/family room with vaulted ceilings, alongside a studio/annex. Inside, the cottage offers four double bedrooms and four reception rooms.”

The former gatekeeper's cottage in Great Billing is up for sale at £745,000

1. The former gatekeeper's cottage

The former gatekeeper's cottage in Great Billing is up for sale at £745,000 Photo: Your Move Nolan Throw

The property makes an eye-catching impression from the high street with its rustic masonry and pointed roof

2. The Olde Post Office

The property makes an eye-catching impression from the high street with its rustic masonry and pointed roof Photo: Your Move Nolan Throw

The wood-beamed lounge is charming and cosy with a fireplace mantle

3. Lounge

The wood-beamed lounge is charming and cosy with a fireplace mantle Photo: Your Move Nolan Throw

The kitchen boasts plenty of bench space and leads to a dining area

4. Kitchen

The kitchen boasts plenty of bench space and leads to a dining area Photo: Your Move Nolan Throw

