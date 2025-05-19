Partnership delivering affordable housing set to continue

More affordable housing is to be delivered in Towcester as part of an ongoing partnership between two housing providers.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Persimmon Homes Midlands and Amplius are looking to extend their successful relationship to build more affordable homes at The Furlongs in the town.

So far, the agreement between the organisations has seen 123 affordable homes provided since 2021, with at least another 12 guaranteed to be built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These one, two, three and four bedroom homes, which include some accessible bungalows, have been made available for affordable rent, social rent and Shared Ownership.

David Ablett, Construction Director at Persimmon Homes and Marcus Keys, Chief Development and Commercial Officer at Amplius

Marcus Keys, Chief Development and Commercial Officer at Amplius, said: “By working closely with Persimmon Homes Midlands, we’re providing much-needed affordable housing in Towcester.

“These homes give local people the chance to get on the housing ladder and to have a house they’re proud to call home.

“We’re really pleased with the progress being made by the Persimmon team and we’re looking forward to continuing our partnership with them to deliver even more affordable homes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcus was joined on site recently by David Ablett, Construction Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, to see the progress being made at The Furlongs.

David added: “Handing over a portion of our homes at Towcester is the latest example of our successful partnership with Amplius, which is delivering much-needed new homes for local families. It was great to welcome Marcus to the site to see the positive impact these homes are having in the region.

“We’re continuing to work hard to prioritise quality and affordability for all our customers.

“We’ll continue to work closely with our local partners to ensure our investment makes a positive difference to communities across the region.”