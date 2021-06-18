Palm trees, hot tub, gym and games room: The £1.1m Northamptonshire property tucked behind electric gates

The Palms - a beautiful and individually designed residence is hidden and nestled away down a private and screened driveway with electric gated access - went onto the Northamptonshire property market on Friday.

Priced at £1,100,000, the Oundle Road property in Thrapston, offers stylish and modern fitting throughout include a state of the art open plan kitchen living room, gym, hot tub and games road.

The five-bedroom home with en-suite bathrooms has a double garage and a bespoke wind sail in the back garden, artificial turf and outdoor kitchen areas.

The Palms is being marketed by Simpson & Partners, Thrapston on rightmove.

1. The Palms, marketed by Simpson & Partners, Thrapston, on rightmove Buy photo

2. The Palms, marketed by Simpson & Partners, Thrapston, on rightmove Buy photo

3. The Palms, marketed by Simpson & Partners, Thrapston, on rightmove Buy photo

4. The Palms, marketed by Simpson & Partners, Thrapston, on rightmove Buy photo