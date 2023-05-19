News you can trust since 1931
Overstone students go 'site' seeing at Northamptonshire development thanks to safety visit

Pupils from Overstone Primary School have been given a practical lesson in site safety following a visit to Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ growing development Overstone Gate recently.

By Adam JeffsContributor
Published 19th May 2023, 12:12 BST

Pupils from the school were invited along to the new homes site on Stratford Drive where they met with Site Manager, David Holden, to learn more about housebuilding and how to stay safe around a building site.

The aim of the visit was to demonstrate what goes on at a building site and all of the different trades that work at the development to craft new homes. The pupils saw first-hand the many stages of construction from inception to completion.

The group was also taught how to stay safe on site and learned about the dangers presented on a building site from David, before seeing some of the construction team in action.

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re always on the look-out for the homebuilders of the future, and we wanted to give local pupils a glimpse of what it’s like to work on a new homes development like Overstone Gate.

“These visits are also a good way to teach local students all about the dangers of playing on building sites, whilst promoting the importance of staying safe at all times.

“We hope that the pupils at Overstone Primary School had a great day with our team and that they all took away some useful information.”

DWSM - SGB-13409 - Site Manager David Holden showing Overstone Primary School around the development

Photo: Submitted

DWSM - SGB-13409 - Site Manager David Holden showing Overstone Primary School around the development

Photo: Submitted

DWSM - SGB-13409 - Site Manager David Holden showing Overstone Primary School around the development

Photo: Submitted

DWSM - SGB-13409 - Site Manager David Holden showing Overstone Primary School around the development

Photo: Submitted

