Over 90% of homes sold at popular Northamptonshire development

By Adam Jeffs
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2024, 15:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Leading housebuilder Barratt Homes is encouraging Northamptonshire property seekers to act fast and secure their next move before all homes sell out at its popular Bertone Gardens development in Barton Seagrave.

With the development’s final phase edging closer to completion with over 90% of homes sold, Barratt Homes is recommending property hunters to act swiftly.

There is still a selection of energy-efficient three to five bedroom homes available that are suitable for a wide selection of buyers, including first time buyers and growing families in search of their forever home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bertone Gardens, located on Hanwood Park, sits amongst an abundance of open space and countryside. With fantastic amenities nearby like local schools and retail outlets, it is no surprise that the development has proven to be so popular and continues to remain a desired place to live.

B&amp;DWC - 001 - A typical street scene at Bertone GardensB&amp;DWC - 001 - A typical street scene at Bertone Gardens
B&amp;DWC - 001 - A typical street scene at Bertone Gardens

With the vibrant village of Barton Seagrave just a short walk away, and Kettering town centre less than three miles away, Bertone Gardens is perfectly located to provide a sense of rural town living.

Residents will also benefit from Kettering Railway Station, reaching London St Pancras in under an hour. As well as this, the development also has excellent road links with the A14 and A6 nearby.

With many people choosing to have a better work-life balance by adopting a hybrid style of working, Bertone Gardens offers commuters direct links as well as peace and tranquillity at home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We’re really pleased to see how the community at Bertone Gardens has come together, creating a great place for families to live, and we’re excited to welcome new residents.

B&amp;DWC - 002 - The living room in the Warwick show home at Bertone GardensB&amp;DWC - 002 - The living room in the Warwick show home at Bertone Gardens
B&amp;DWC - 002 - The living room in the Warwick show home at Bertone Gardens

“If you want to find out more, make an appointment with one of our Sales Advisers who will be able to give you a range of information on the different homes available at the development.”

A number of properties at the development are ready to move into, and many of the final homes remaining benefit from deposit or mortgage contributions.

Related topics:Barratt HomesNorthamptonshireResidentsKettering

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice