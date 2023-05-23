Open house event at popular newbuild estate in Northampton gives potential buyers a helping hand

Visitors will be able to have a tour of the three bedroom Braxton housetype which comes with a five per cent deposit contribution as an event this weekend.

Ideal for those who want flexible living, the three-storey property features an open plan kitchen with double doors leading into the garden and a separate lounge.

Upstairs offers bedroom one with an ensuite, as well as two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The Braxton at Taylor Wimpey's Buckton Fields development in Northampton

Taylor Wimpey’s sales team will be on hand to talk visitors through the range of offers and incentives available, with no prior appointment needed.

Olivia Peters, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “The Braxton really is a special housetype, perfect for growing families. We’re delighted to offer customers the opportunity to take a look around, as we know how important it is to get a sense of the space and discover the potential of a home for yourself.”

Buckton Fields offers a mixture of one, two, three and four bedroom homes currently available from £320,00.

The Braxton Open House event will take place between 10am and 5pm on Saturday May 27 at the Buckton Fields development located on Welford Road, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 8PT.

While appointments are encouraged, visitors do not need to book one in order to attend.