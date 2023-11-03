Open day to showcase new sustainable properties by Spitfire Homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place on Saturday 4th November, from 11am-4pm, the event will see Spitfire staff on hand to show prospective buyers around the varied selection of detached properties available at Pembleton, each combining traditionally-inspired exteriors with a mix of warm red brickwork and multi-toned natural ironstone, with fresh and contemporary interiors.

The homes at Pembleton are each designed to meet the requirements of modern lifestyles, with heating and hot water courtesy of energy-efficient air source heat pumps, and underfloor heating and electric car charging points coming as standard.

As part of its commitment to the area, Spitfire will provide nearly £1m of investment into the local community, with funding going towards a community infrastructure levy, education, health and transport. Spitfire has also launched a new £100,000 Community Fund, for the communities where it operates, supporting local organisations to promote positive change, strengthening communities and enhancing the natural environment.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Exclusive open day in Kislingbury taking place from 11am-4pm on Saturday 4th November

Pembleton forms part of Spitfire’s investment into Northamptonshire, alongside its plans to deliver a new community in Daventry, which will include 1,100 quality new homes, and plans to create a new primary school, nursery and community centre.

Matt Vincent, Sales Director at Spitfire Homes, said:

“This open day will be a great chance for prospective buyers to get a first hand look at the Spitfire Signature specification by taking a tour of our five-bedroom Farringford show home.

“All homes at Pembleton are perfectly suited for modern requirements, with generous living space, beautiful interiors and a sustainable focus that includes air source heat pumps, underfloor heating and electric car charging points as standard.

