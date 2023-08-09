Northamptonshire's cheapest house on the market right now is set to go to auction for a guide price of £100k

The house is in the pretty market town of Rothwell

The cheapest house on the Northamptonshire property market right now is set to go to auction next month.The mature, two double bedroom semi detatched family home in The Crescent, Rothwell, includes an entrance hall with stairs to the first floor, lounge, kitchen diners and a family bathroom.

Outside there is a shared pathway to the house with a small garden and to the rear is an enclosed garden with patio seating area, lawn and timber fencing.

A guide price of between £100,000 and £125,000 has been set.

Auction House Northamptonshire, which is marketing the property, said the guide price is an indication of each seller's minimum expectation.

The property is set to go to auction on Wednesday September 6 at 11am via a live stream.

Viewings, by appointment only, wil be held this month and into September ahead of the auction.

