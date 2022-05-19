Northamptonshire village school set to open up their award winning garden to the public this week

A Northamptonshire village school is opening up their ‘Peace Garden’ to the public as part of the National Open Garden Scheme 2022.

The pupils at Guilsborough Primary School have worked tirelessly to grow a variety of fruits, vegetables and flowers, which the public can visit on Sunday, May 22.

Teaching assistant and chair of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA), Polly Major, said: “By growing the flowers from seed, the children have enjoyed watching them grow in our beautiful garden.

“The children are now able to enjoy the beauty and enrich their learning by being outdoors.”

The garden was established to get children to spend more time outdoors, learn to take responsibility through caring for the plants and have a quiet space in nature to practice mindfulness.

There is a rota in place so classes can take turns to spend some time in the Peace Garden and water the plants every day.

The children have grown chives, lettuce, tomatoes, strawberries, radishes, cucumbers, spring onions and peas, which will all be harvested and provided as snacks at lunch so that pupils can learn where fruit and vegetables come from.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Guilsborough Primary School was awarded the five star Royal Horticultural Society School Gardening award for their Peace Garden.

Ms Major continued: “This has been vital therapy for experiencing the struggles of Covid and we are exceptionally proud of what our PTA and children have grown for the school to enjoy.”

Guilsborough Primary School wants to thank all the pupils’ families, who have helped to make the garden happen through donations, fundraising and giving up time to help prepare it ahead of this week.

The school additionally wants to thank local waste management service, Mick George, for donating three tonnes of compost.

The Peace Garden at Guilsborough Primary School will be open to the public on Sunday, May 22 from 1pm to 5pm. There will be cakes and refreshments available on the day.

Visitors can purchase a ticket to visit all open gardens in the Guilsborough Gardens group, including Dripwell House, Gower House and The Old Vicarage by visiting the National Open Garden Scheme’s website.