Northamptonshire one of the most likely areas to experience plumbing issues due to hard water
The research, from hard water softener experts, Aspect, looked at the water hardness scores of counties across England, categorising them as having soft, moderately hard, hard, or very hard water.
Northamptonshire comes in fourth place overall, when ranked against the other English counties. It has a water hardness score of 320, placing it in the ‘very hard’ category.
While this isn’t usually a health hazard, the most significant impact that hard water can have is on your plumbing, central heating, and drainage.
Scale can build up anywhere, with the potential to damage both cold and hot systems, including boilers, dishwashers and washing machines - causing corrosion, reduced flow rate and eventually blockages.
The top 20 English counties with the hardest water
County
Water Hardness figure
Category
Kent
343
Very hard
Cambridgeshire
341
Very hard
Gloucestershire
341
Very hard
Northamptonshire
320
Very hard
West Sussex
319
Very hard
Essex
310
Very hard
Bedfordshire
300
Very hard
Warwickshire
300
Very hard
Buckinghamshire
286
Very hard
Norfolk
286
Very hard
Hertfordshire
280
Very hard
Lincolnshire
280
Very hard
Nottinghamshire
280
Very hard
Oxfordshire
280
Very hard
Derbyshire
278
Very hard
Greater London
274
Very hard
Northumberland
274
Very hard
Tyne & Wear
274
Very hard
Dorset
272
Very hard
Shropshire
270
Very hard
The research revealed Kent as the English county with the hardest water, with a score of 343, while Barnet was the London Borough with the hardest water, with a score of 327.
The South East of the UK is mostly made up of chalk and limestone geology, which contributes to these areas having the hardest water in the UK, as it leads to high quantities of calcium and magnesium ions in the water supply.
Of the 32 London Boroughs which were analysed, 9% had hard water, and 91% had very hard water. Meanwhile, of the 49 counties which were analysed, 2% had soft water, 29% had moderately hard water, 24% had hard water, and 46% had very hard water.
Gloucestershire was the UK county with the second hardest water, joint with Cambridgeshire, and followed by Northamptonshire and West Sussex. Of the London Boroughs, Enfield came second, followed by Harrow, Barking and Dagenham, and Kingston upon Thames.
Only one county, Cumbria, was found to have water which was categorised as being soft. This is because this is the area of the country with one of the lowest levels of chalk and limestone in its geology, resulting in a lower calcium and magnesium content in the water supply.
James Hays, Technical Manager of Plumbing, Heating and AC at property maintenance experts Aspect, said: “While hard water isn’t usually a risk to your health, it can have a significant effect on plumbing fixtures, causing corrosion, damage and reduced functionality, and increasing the risk of water leaks.
“The vast majority of us live in hard water areas, where the bedrock is made of sedimentary rocks like limestone, chalk, flint and sandstone. The South East of the UK is mainly made up of chalk and limestone regions and as a result, has the hardest water. This can be seen in the findings of our research, with areas in the South East of the UK, such as Kent, Cambridgeshire, and London, all scoring highly.
“The good news is that there are measures that you can take to help to protect your plumbing fixtures from these issues, ensuring they remain both functional and visually appealing. If you live in an area with hard or very hard water, purchasing a water softener may solve these problems for you, by replacing the hardness in the water with sodium ions. It is essential that you make sure that it is installed by a qualified plumber, to make sure that it is done correctly and safely.”