Northamptonshire neighbours become good friends at community's first birthday event

Leading housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes recently hosted an event for the growing community at Priors Hall Park to celebrate the first year of the developer’s return to the Corby developments.

With help from Romanelli Pizzas and Tony’s Ices, the team at Barratt and David Wilson Homes treated new residents to a selection of pizzas and ice creams to mark the landmark day in style.

Priors Hall Park has already welcomed residents from all walks of life including first time buyers, working professionals and growing families.

As well as celebrating the developments’ first year back in operations, Barratt and David Wilson Homes wanted to host the event to help welcome new homebuyers to the area and to get neighbours talking.

Moving to a new area can be challenging but many people often report that one of the most difficult things to do once all the boxes are unpacked is introducing themselves to their new neighbours.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “The event was a fantastic success and we’re delighted that so many of the new neighbours came along to help us celebrate Priors Hall Park’s first birthday. It was the perfect opportunity for us to encourage a sense of community spirit at the development and support our residents as they form new friendships.

“We are immensely proud of the community we are building at Priors Hall Park and look forward to welcoming more new homebuyers in the future.

Since returning to Corby, Barratt and David Wilson Homes has been involved with the local community including supporting the on-site primary school, Priors Hall ALC, with storytelling events, book donations and art competitions.

Set amongst extensive woodland and parklands, Priors Hall Park provides easy and sustainable access to the nearby market town of Corby through its many cycle paths and walking routes.

For commuters, the development offers excellent road links including the A43, A14, M1 and M6 all nearby, as well as trains from Corby Station reaching London St Pancras in just over an hour.

To find out more about any other developments in the area, please visit Barratt Homes in Northamptonshire or David Wilson Homes in Northamptonshire.