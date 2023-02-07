Northamptonshire housebuilders' online quiz takes flight again for National Nest Box Week

Following the success of the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch, the five star housebuilders have launched the nest box quiz for homeowners to learn more about their feathered friends, with RSPB vouchers worth up to £100 to be won.

Garden birds need a safe place to raise their chicks, and the online quiz shows how residents can open up their gardens and give them a home for the season. Prizes to be won are designed to help homeowners make their own gardens wildlife-friendly and do their bit for nature’s neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as part of Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ commitment to supporting wildlife on developments and celebrating its national partnership with the RSPB.

The RSPB Elegance nest box designed for small garden birds

Each entrant of the quiz will be able to learn more about a range of birds as they’re asked to match common species to the homes that suit their needs.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We always try to give nature a home at our developments, creating new habitats as part of our long-term partnership with the RSPB. Alongside National Nest Box Week, hopefully this quiz can help get all generations involved in learning more about wildlife and nature.”

National Nest Box Week is organised by the British Trust for Ornithology and aims to encourage more people to help the birds by putting up nest boxes.

Anyone wishing to take part in the housebuilders’ digital bird quiz has until Monday 6th March 2023 to enter the prize draw. With six prizes up for grabs in the form of RSPB vouchers, homeowners can make their garden inviting for birds, in addition to other wildlife such as hedgehogs, bees and butterflies.

To take part in the quiz, please visit: https://birdhousequiz.co.uk/.

When looking to place a nest box in a garden, it’s important to find a sheltered, shady location, preferably facing north through east to south-east to avoid prevailing winds and strong direct sunlight. Nest boxes also need to be kept out of reach of cats and other predators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad