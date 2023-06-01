Northamptonshire housebuilders highlight energy efficient homes on 50th World Environment Day

This year is the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day, an annual event organised the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and the awareness day brings people together from across the globe in an effort to protect the Earth.

The leading housebuilders incorporate a wide range of energy-efficient features into their properties including argon-filled double-glazing as standard, to let heat in and keep cold out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

External cavity walls are also built using the latest insulation, which incorporates heat-reflective, low-emissive technology.

DWSM - AH9_0681 A - A typical street scene of a Northamptonshire development

What’s more, the properties use the latest water and energy saving appliances, which means the water-efficient kitchen and bathroom fittings could reduce consumption by up to 26% per day per person, compared to the national average reported by Water UK.

According to recent research by Home Builders Federation, consumers can also save up to £3,100 each year on bills in a new build home in comparison to an existing property.

To create the most energy efficient homes for the future, parent company Barratt Developments has partnered with the University of Salford and Saint-Gobain to build a concept home that will test the effects of climate change and how houses can cope with more extreme weather. It has been built inside Energy House 2.0, the world’s largest climate-controlled chamber of its kind. The learnings from this project will enable all housebuilders to build homes that reduce the impact on the planet whilst also cuttings bills for customers and cost consumers less.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “Our aim is to be the country’s leading national sustainable housebuilder and we have a clear responsibility to help the environment. Our homes use less water and need less energy for heating than older properties, helping customers to save money and be more environmentally friendly.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes carefully chooses the location of all their developments to provide residents with lots of green, open space, as well as easy access to public transport for sustainable travel.

To learn more about the leading developer’s energy efficient features, visit the website at Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes.