Northamptonshire housebuilder unveils new show homes in Wellingborough

Barratt Homes has launched two brand-new show homes at its Glenvale Park development in Wellingborough.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Niort Way, the community currently has a range of three and four bedroom homes ideal for a variety of house hunters, including first time buyers, working professionals and growing families in search for their forever home.

The leading housebuilder has now opened the doors to the three bedroom Oakley and four bedroom Booth style show homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Oakly offers a light and airy ground floor with excellent use of space. At the front of the property is a separate study and cloakroom. To the rear is an open-plan kitchen, dining and family area, with French doors leading on to a rear garden.

BN - 013 A bedroom inside a typical Barratt Homes property

Upstairs on the first floor there is a large lounge and the main bedroom with access to its own en suite. The second floor is home to two further bedrooms and a large family bathroom.

The downstairs of the Booth also features a study and cloakroom, as well as a utility room. There is also a spacious lounge and an open-plan kitchen, dining and family area that spans the whole rear of the property.

Upstairs house hunters will find four large double bedrooms, with the main bedroom also having access to its own en suite. A family bathroom can be found in the middle of the home, which includes modern fittings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We’re very excited to have launched our new show homes at Glenvale Park and look forward to welcoming prospective buyers to take a tour.

BN - 001 - An Oakley style property at Glenvale Park

“We have already seen a lot of interest in the development, so we would recommend eager home buyers act soon to avoid disappointment.”

Glenvale Park is set in 200 acres of parkland and green open space, and provides residents with a range of amenities and areas to enjoy including a primary school, community centre, local convenience store and coffee shop, as well as sports pitches and a large play area.

Commuters travelling to the Capital can take advantage of Wellingborough Train Station less than a mile away, which can reach London St Pancras Station in just over an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surrounding cities such as Peterborough, Cambridge, and Northampton are also easily accessible by road as the development is only a short drive from the M1 and A45, making the commute that much easier.