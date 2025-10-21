Northamptonshire housebuilder gives property seekers first look at homes in progress
Taking place on Saturday, October 25, the events will offer keen property seekers the chance to explore Barratt Homes’ Harlestone Grange, Towcester Grange, Priors Hall Park and Glenvale Park developments as well as David Wilson Homes’ Glenvale Park and Priors Hall Park developments.
Prospective buyers will see first-hand how the leading developer creates energy efficient homes with top of the range specifications that keep the heat up and the energy bills down. With a variety of home styles available to explore, it’s the perfect opportunity to envision life in a new home.
Buyers will also have the chance to learn more about the offers and schemes available to them, like the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme where a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and NHS, can save up to £25,000.
Kerry Mullen, Head of Sales at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “Our Behind the Scenes events offer a unique opportunity for buyers to see the quality and care that goes into every home we build.
“Our team of experts will be on hand to answer questions and offer a deeper understanding of what goes into creating a Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes property. We encourage anyone interested in joining the development to sign up to one of the Behind the scenes events.”
For more information or to book onto one of the Behind the Scenes events, please visit the developments’ websites. Alternatively, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8481 or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8482.