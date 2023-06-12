Northamptonshire Housebuilder Donates To Motor Neurone Disease Association

BN - SGB-6044 - Lucy from MND Association talking with Lauren from Barratt Homes

MND Association has spent over 40 years caring, researching and campaigning in hopes of working towards a world without MND. The disease affects more than 5,000 adults in the UK at any time and can progress rapidly. MND attacks the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work.

Every day, six people in the UK are diagnosed with MND, and a third of people die within a year of diagnosis. There is no cure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation from Barratt Homes will help the charity support the 39 people currently living with MND in Northamptonshire as well as their families who are also affected by the disease.

Lucky Parkinson, Trusts Fundraising Officer at MND Association, said: “We were absolutely delighted to hear that the team at the Northampton division of Barratt Homes had chosen to support us.

“Without the generosity of our supporters we would not be able to continue to improve care and support for those with MND, fund research to treat and beat the disease, and campaign on behalf of everyone affected by the disease.”

Linda Allen, Director of Fundraising at the MND Association, said: “It is only through generosity like this donation from Barratt Homes that we are able to continue to deliver vital support for those living with and affected by MND, campaign and invest in research to bring us closer to a cure. We cannot thank Barratt Homes enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation came as part of Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We believe in giving back to the community whenever we can and we are very happy to be supporting the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

“We hope this donation will help the charity continue with the important work it does helping those affected by the disease.”