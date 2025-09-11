Northamptonshire homebuilder to host exclusive tour for property seekers

By Adam Jeffs
Contributor
Published 11th Sep 2025, 17:09 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 08:04 BST
BN - 003 - A typical street scene at a Barratt Homes development in Northamptonshireplaceholder image
BN - 003 - A typical street scene at a Barratt Homes development in Northamptonshire
Local house hunters can take advantage of a behind the scenes view of how Barratt and David Wilson Homes ensures a five-star standard on its homes by joining one of the many Muddy Boots events across Northamptonshire.

Taking place on Saturday 13th September, the events will offer keen property seekers the chance to explore Barratt Homes’ Towcester Grange and Priors Hall Park developments as well as David Wilson Homes’ Glenvale Park and Priors Hall Park developments.

Prospective buyers will see first-hand how the leading developer creates homes to be energy efficient with top of the range specifications that keep the heat up and the energy bills down.

Buyers will also have the chance to learn more about the offers and schemes available to them, like the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme where a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and NHS, can save up to £25,000.

BN - The living room inside the Hertford show home at Priors Hall Park in Northamptonshireplaceholder image
BN - The living room inside the Hertford show home at Priors Hall Park in Northamptonshire

Kerry Mullen, Head of Sales at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “Buying a home is the biggest investment you’re likely to make and we’ve arranged an event to ensure buyers have all the information they need before making a purchase.

“Our teams of experts will be ready to answer any questions to provide a greater understanding of what goes into making a Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes property.

“We’d encourage anyone interested in joining the development to sign up to one of the Muddy Boots events.”

Northamptonshire is a vibrant area with adventure around every corner, begging to be explored. Just some of what the county has to offer includes historical landmarks like Deene Park and Althorpe House, as well as tourist attractions like Wickstead Park and Silverstone Race Course and Museum.

For more information or to book onto one of the Muddy Boots events, please visit the developments’ websites. Alternatively, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8481 or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 3355 8482.

For more information about developments in the county, visit Barratt Homes in Northamptonshire or David Wilson Homes in Northamptonshire.

