Northamptonshire homebuilder encourages homebuyers to take advantage of cashback scheme

Mulberry Homes is encouraging homebuyers to take advantage of its latest scheme, where buyers can receive up £23,000 cashback* when buying their dream home at its Steeple View Chase development.

The scheme offers homebuyers cashback in their personal bank account on the day of completion when they reserve a home by 31st August 2024. Customers eligible for the cashback scheme can spend the money their way, whether that be on a holiday, topping up savings, or buying a new car.

Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We’re encouraging anyone interested in a Mulberry home to take advantage of the cashback scheme before it’s too late. The scheme has been extremely successful earlier in the year, helping a variety of prospective buyers secure their dream Mulberry home.

"Whether you're a first-time buyer looking to make your first step onto the property ladder, looking to upsize with an expanding family, or looking to re-locate or downsize, our Steeple View Chase development has a home for you."

“Whether you’re a first-time buyer looking to make your first step onto the property ladder, looking to upsize with an expanding family, or looking to re-locate or downsize, our Steeple View Chase development has a home for you.”

A typical street scene at Steeple View Chase