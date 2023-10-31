Northamptonshire development soon to welcome its youngest resident
Abiola Oyewole (49), an IT Network Engineer and Patrica Oyewole (41), are set to move into their brand-new three bedroom Stanwell style home with their two children, OG (five years) and Ayanda (three weeks).
Abiola said: “Barratt Homes has been absolutely fantastic, I feel like they have moved the world for us. At one stage in the moving process, we had feared that our dream new home would slip through our fingers, but Barratt Homes went above and beyond to make sure that didn’t happen.”
Abiola continued: “We’re temporarily living with Patrica’s family in Germany, and plan to move in October when Ayanda is ready to fly. We’re so excited to move and October cannot come quick enough.
“Glenvale Park is the perfect place for us as we are family focussed. There are nurseries and schools nearby as well as other great amenities. We’ll definitely make good use of the basketball court once my children are old enough to play.
“We’ve joined the community pages on social media, and even though we haven’t moved into our new home yet, we already feel very welcome in the neighbourhood. There’s a real sense of community at Glenvale Park which we can’t wait top be a part of.”
Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the Oyewole family to our vibrant Glenvale Park development. It fills us with immense pride to see the community that is taking shape here.
“The properties we build are suitable for a wide range of prospective customers and it’s wonderful to see growing families chose their dream home here.”