Northamptonshire developers set to launch brand new communities

Barratt Homes at Priors Hall Park and David Wilson Homes at Priors Hall Park, new communities in Corby, are set to release the first properties for sale on Saturday 24th June.
By Dan ColeContributor
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
BN - A CGI Street Scene at Barratt Homes at Priors Hall ParkBN - A CGI Street Scene at Barratt Homes at Priors Hall Park
BN - A CGI Street Scene at Barratt Homes at Priors Hall Park

The new developments by Barratt and David Wilson Homes, located on Park View, will provide Northamptonshire homebuyers with an opportunity to purchase one of 236 properties.

A range of one to four bedroom homes will be available, which means all house hunters from first time buyers to growing families will be catered for.

The developments join an already established community that features a wide range of local amenities within walking distance, including the new District Centre which features a local supermarket, a café, dental practice, vets and more.

BN - A CGI Street Scene at Barratt Homes at Priors Hall ParkBN - A CGI Street Scene at Barratt Homes at Priors Hall Park
BN - A CGI Street Scene at Barratt Homes at Priors Hall Park
Families with children can rest assured with a nursery, primary school and secondary school all within a one-mile radius, as well as eight play areas on the development.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We’re excited to be releasing our first new homes at Priors Hall Park on Saturday 24th June.

“The wider community here is already thriving, so we expect appointments with our Sales Advisers will be booked up quickly and recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”

The development is set amongst extensive woodland and parklands, with cycle paths and walking routes that provide easy and sustainable access to the nearby market town of Corby.

For commuters, the development offers excellent road links including the A43, A14, M1 and M6 all nearby, as well as trains from Corby Station reaching London St Pancras in just over an hour.

To register an interest in the developments, visit the website at Barratt Homes at Priors Hall Park or David Wilson Homes at Priors Hall Park.

To find out more about any other developments in the area, visit Barratt Homes in Northamptonshire or David Wilson Homes in Northamptonshire.

Related topics:Barratt HomesDavid Wilson HomesNorthamptonshireCorby