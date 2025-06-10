Northamptonshire developer set to launch brand-new community in Towcester

Northamptonshire housebuilder Barratt Homes is preparing to unveil a brand-new 150-home development in Towcester this summer.

Located on Stourhead Drive, Barratt Homes at Towcester Grange will offer a selection of two, three and four bedroom homes designed to cater to a wide range of buyers.

Two show homes will be available to view at the development’s launch, which will give house hunters a feel for what living at the development could be like.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We are delighted to announce that Barratt Homes is joining the growing Towcester Grange community.

BN - A CGI street scene of the homes at Barratt Homes at Towcester Grange

“This new development has been thoughtfully designed with modern living in mind, incorporating green spaces and properties to suit a variety of lifestyles.

“With homes soon to be ready to move into, we encourage house hunters to register their interest to be amongst the first to reserve a home at the development.”

Barratt Homes at Towcester Grange is set on the outskirts of the vibrant market town of Towcester, surrounded by acres of green open space. The development is built with convenience in mind with schools, shops and parks all within walking distance.

For commuters, the development offers excellent road links to Northampton and Milton Keynes.